Brooklyn

Human leg washes up near famed Brooklyn carousel days after skull surfaces

A human skull and another bone were found near the famed Jane's Carousel earlier this week

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More human remains were discovered overnight near the iconic Jane's Carousel in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood, according to police -- and authorities believe they're linked to the skull and bones found there earlier in the week.

In the latest case, it was an apparent human leg that cops found had washed up onto some rocks in the waterfront community around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The rocks are in the same area as where Monday's grisly discoveries on Water and Dock streets were made. Apart from confirming the connection, police didn't speculate further on the case.

It's not clear if authorities expect to find other human remains in the vicinity.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The city's chief medical examiner will lead the examination. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us