Human leg washes up near famed Brooklyn carousel days after skull surfaces

More human remains were discovered overnight near the iconic Jane's Carousel in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood, according to police -- and authorities believe they're linked to the skull and bones found there earlier in the week.

In the latest case, it was an apparent human leg that cops found had washed up onto some rocks in the waterfront community around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The rocks are in the same area as where Monday's grisly discoveries on Water and Dock streets were made. Apart from confirming the connection, police didn't speculate further on the case.

It's not clear if authorities expect to find other human remains in the vicinity.

The city's chief medical examiner will lead the examination. An investigation is ongoing.

