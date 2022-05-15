Brooklyn Dogs Fired Upon After Biting Cop in Head: NYPD

A dog attack is being investigated in Brooklyn after one of the animals bit an officer on the head, the NYPD said Sunday.
The evening attack happened on Neptune Avenue in Seagate. Neighbors said the dogs are sweet and couldn't believe either would bite anyone.
Two officers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police said at one point in the attack shots were fired at two pit bulls, but their conditions weren't immediately known Sunday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
