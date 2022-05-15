Brooklyn Dogs Fired Upon After Biting Cop in Head: NYPD

A dog attack is being investigated in Brooklyn after one of the animals bit an officer on the head, the NYPD said Sunday.

The evening attack happened on Neptune Avenue in Seagate. Neighbors said the dogs are sweet and couldn't believe either would bite anyone.

Two officers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A police officer from the @NYPD60Pct was bitten in the head by a dog on Neptune and east 35th street. Two dogs were shot and the officer is being transported to the hospital. Wishing a speedy recovery to the officer! Updates as we receive them. — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) May 15, 2022

Police said at one point in the attack shots were fired at two pit bulls, but their conditions weren't immediately known Sunday night.

The investigation is ongoing.