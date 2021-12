A worker at a Brooklyn deli was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at the shop Tuesday evening, police said.

The deadly incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. inside the deli at the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Caton Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, according to police.

No other details about the robbery itself had yet been released, only that the worker inside at the time was shot and killed.

Police said there were no suspects yet in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.