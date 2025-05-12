Brooklyn

Fight over seat turns deadly with one killed on MTA bus: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

Police say a killer is still on the run following a deadly stabbing aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

According to law enforcement, 41-year-old Alvin Francis and a second man got into an argument on a J90 shuttle bus in Cypress Hills.

Police said the fight broke out between the two men over a seat on the bus. The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Francis was stabbed in the stomach by the other man, police said. He was stabbed once in the stomach, and could not be saved.

Police on Monday confirmed the suspect, not yet identified, had not been tracked down.

