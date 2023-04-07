Subway Rider Stabbed to Death on Brooklyn D Train; Killer Runs Off

An 18-year-old was stabbed to death aboard a Brooklyn D train after getting into an argument with another passenger late Thursday, police say.

NYPD officers responding to a 911 call about a man stabbed on a northbound train as it entered the Fourth Avenue and Pacific Street station, by Barclays Center downtown, around 11:30 p.m. found the victim knifed in the gut.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the initial investigation, the victim got into an argument with an unidentified man on the train. It wasn't clear what they fought about, but the dispute turned violent, and the attacker stabbed the victim with an unknown object. The suspect deboarded the train when it pulled into the station, headed up to the street and ran off.

No weapon was recovered. No arrests have been made.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.