Brooklyn

Boom Truck Collapses Into Brooklyn Construction Site; Heavy Damage Visible

No injuries were immediately reported

NBC Universal, Inc.

Emergency crews are responding to a boom truck collapse at a construction site near The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, according to preliminary information from NYC buildings officials and an aerial view from Chopper 4.

The Department of Buildings confirmed a boom truck delivery vehicle, not a crane, as social media initially indicated it might be, collapsed into a building at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park. It said it had no initial reports of injuries in connection with the 9:30 a.m. collapse. Buildings department officials say they are heading to the scene.

Details on the nature of the construction project, including the operator, weren't immediately clear.

Chopper 4 showed a large boom crane collapsed sideways in the middle of a debris-filled alleyway. It wasn't clear how many neighboring buildings could be affected or whether evacuations were ordered.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

From another angle, Citizen app footage shows yellow caution tape stretching across a chunk of residential sidewalk at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue. Workers in hard hats are seen appearing to direct pedestrian traffic in the area, while some large truck -- apparently the boom -- was partially wedged inside a building. Debris was seen scattered over the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Emergency crews are responding to some sort of collapse at a building near The Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn, video posted to the Citizen app early Wednesday shows.

Local

Southampton 28 mins ago

Sisters Die in Vacation Rental Home Fire in Southampton

hamptons 13 hours ago

Live in the Hamptons? You Need to Change How You Water Your Lawn, County Says

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynSunset Parkemergencycrane collapse36th Street
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us