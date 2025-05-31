A frustrated pet owner in Brooklyn is facing an issue that many others have dealt with: her dog was badly injured by another animal. Police say they can't take action because a dog-on-dog attack is not considered a crime.

Amy Butowicz is clinging to her 8-year-old cockapoo, Fritz, one week after a vicious dog mauling near their home in Sunset Park.

"The dog jumped up and grabbed him from me and then I was bitten in the process," Butowicz said.

The attack left Fritz with puncture wounds, severe bruising and broken ribs. Butowicz also receive bite marks on her hand. She said the owner of the other dog was not holding its leash.

"It definitely went on long enough to feel like a bit of a loss of hope. I didn't think he was gonna be alive," she said.

The dog mauling is one of the latest reported to the Animal Care Centers of New York City. On the Upper West Side last month, a dog nearly killed a Chihuahua named Penny.

The same dog is accused of killing a dog in Central Park back in January. Officials say because it is not a crime for a dog to attack another dog, the case was referred to the department of health.

Butowicz is in a similar situation — also filing a bite report with the health department — in hopes of finding some accountability.

"What if that dog hurts a kid next? Something has to happen for sure," she said.

Despite the vicious attack, Fritz's injuries did not require surgery. His owner believes it will take a few weeks for him to fully heal.