Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Birdhouse Installation Attracts More Than Just Birds

Have you ever bird watched? Even if you have, this may be a great activity for you.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden recently installed a “For the Birds” exhibit celebrating the interconnections of birds and plants, and can be seen until late October.

Besides the gallery exhibitions, it features music, performance, and education programming.

A study done in 2019 estimated that there has been a 30 percent decline in bird population across North America since 1970.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For the Birds is part of a larger initiative by Randall Poster, who curated a 20-album set of original recordings that are set to release this year titled “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project.”

The project includes nearly 200 original pieces of music, more than 70 poems, and 20 original album covers by more than 220 music artists, actors, literacy figures, and visual artists.

Some of the contributors are musicians Beck, Yo-Yo Ma, Michael Keaton, Natasha Lyonne and Wendell Pierce.

“As someone moved by and working on music all my life, I had my ears opened to the music of the birds and was moved by the beauty and variety of their song. I was not alone. I also learned that bird life was at great threat as habitats are increasingly threatened. And so, inspired by both joy and revelation, the Birdsong Project began,” said Poster.

Each birdhouse is paired with a track from “The Birdsong Project” offering a multisensory experience for visitors.

Tuesday and Thursday nights throughout the summer, visitors can enjoy the Garden after-hours with music performances, cocktails and tours centered on birds.

On select weekend days, special tours are done through the Garden to look for resident and visiting birds. It’s free with Garden admission and all ages are welcome.

For more information and touring dates, visit the For the Birds site.