3 Young Kids Who Died in Coney Island Beach Tragedy Identified; Mom Hospitalized

Authorities have released the names of the three young children who died after being found unconscious on a beach in Brooklyn a day ago, while their mother, whom relatives had said may have hurt them, remains hospitalized.

The NYPD identified the victims in Monday's tragedy as 4-year-old Lilana Merdy, 7-year-old Zachary Merdy and 3-month-old Oliver Bondarev. All three lived in the same Neptune Avenue home where officers responding to a 911 call from a concerned relative initially went early Monday.

That was just the first stop in what would be an exhaustive, hours-long search to find the children. It was 1:40 a.m.

No one answered the door when officers knocked, but it was unlocked, officials said. Cops encountered a man in the building who identified himself as the father of one of the three children. He expressed the same concerns as the 911 caller, NYPD officials said, and told police he believed the mother and children were on the boardwalk in Coney Island.

A full-scale search commenced, with officers canvassing the boardwalk, beach, streets and local hospitals.

Cops found the mother, identified as Erin Merdy, on Riegelmann Boardwalk near Brighton 6th Street about 90 minutes later. Police said she was soaking wet and barefoot and appeared to be in a disturbed state when she was found. The woman had some family with her but not the three children, police said, adding she wasn't communicative with cops.

At that point the search turned even more desperate, with aviation and harbor units called in and reinforcements added to scour the shoreline. The children were found unconscious at the water's edge by 35th Street around 4:45 a.m., about three hours after the initial 911 call. Life-saving efforts began but the children died at Coney Island Hospital.

Sources say there were signs consistent with drowning on all three children, but autopsy results are pending.

No charges have been filed at this point. Erin Merdy was hospitalized for evaluation as of late Monday, authorities said.

A security supervisor at the mom's building said the family had moved in less than a year ago. NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said the mother had not been reported to authorities previously for abusing or neglecting her children.

Cops ask witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

