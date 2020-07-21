Montauk

Brooklyn Bar Owner Drowned in Long Island Pond While Trying to Recover Oar: Police

Divers in Montauk recovered the body of the managing partner of Huckleberry Bar in Williamsburg, after he drowned while trying to get an oar that fell from a rowboat he was in with three others

Fort Pond Bay
Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

Divers in a Long Island pond have recovered the body of a New York City businessman who drowned while trying to retrieve an oar lost from the rowboat, police said.

Police searched Fort Pond in Montauk, New York, for two hours Sunday evening and then again Monday before locating the body of Jeffrey B. Gantt, 42, of New York City, authorities said.

Gantt was the managing partner of Huckleberry Bar in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, according to his profiles on social media. He was with three other people on the water, local East Hampton newspaper The Independent reported.

Other law enforcement agencies joined East Hampton police in the search. Divers used sonar to find Gantt’s body in 30 feet of water, authorities said.

The average depth of the pond is less than 9 feet, the state Department of Environmental Conservation told Newsday.

