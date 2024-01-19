Brooklyn baby burned by steam from home heating furnace dies

Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-month-old Brooklyn boy who was burned by steam from a home heating furnace early Friday, according to police.
Investigators responding to a call at an East 14th Street home around 6 a.m. found the baby unconscious inside a bathroom. He wasn't breathing.
The child was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
No other details were immediately available.
