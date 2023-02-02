NYC Apartment Death Ruled Homicide Months Later: Who Killed Tamara Graham?

The case of a 43-year-old woman who was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment in mid-December when cops responded to a call of a bad smell has been ruled a homicide, authorities say.

The NYPD identified the victim Thursday as Tamara Graham. She was discovered unconscious in the living room of her eighth-floor Troy Avenue apartment before noon on Thursday, Dec. 15. It wasn't clear how long she was there.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene. Cops said at the time there were no obvious signs of trauma initially observed. Autopsy results weren't immediately available Thursday, but the NYPD says her case is now a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.