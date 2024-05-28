2 peafowl on lam after mass exodus from Bronx Zoo

Peafowl, meaning males and females, left the Bronx Zoo on Memorial Day -- and some didn't come home.

The Bronx Zoo says it picked up five of the rogue birds after seven ditched the park. They're free-roaming, the zoo says, so they occasionally stray. They typically don't go farther though and return on their own.

The zoo says it is monitoring the two remaining peafowl on the loose.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed one bird in a tree at one point.

It's not the first time birds have flown the coop at the Bronx Zoo. Last April, a peacock made his escape. Raul flew back on his own, though, about 24 hours later.

