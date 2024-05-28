weird

2 peafowl on lam after mass exodus from Bronx Zoo

The birds are free-roaming so they do stray at times, but they usually return to the zoo on their own

By Romney Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Peafowl, meaning males and females, left the Bronx Zoo on Memorial Day -- and some didn't come home.

The Bronx Zoo says it picked up five of the rogue birds after seven ditched the park. They're free-roaming, the zoo says, so they occasionally stray. They typically don't go farther though and return on their own.

The zoo says it is monitoring the two remaining peafowl on the loose.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Video posted to the Citizen app showed one bird in a tree at one point.

It's not the first time birds have flown the coop at the Bronx Zoo. Last April, a peacock made his escape. Raul flew back on his own, though, about 24 hours later.

A peacock nicknamed "Raul" is back in the Bronx Zoo almost 24 hours after he broke out. Gaby Acevedo reports.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

weirdBronxAnimalsBronx Zoo
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us