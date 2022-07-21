CRIME STOPPERS

NYPD Traffic Agent Hurt in Hail of Water Pellets While Writing Ticket in Bronx

The particular water pellet gun used on the agent comes with protective eyewear because of the dangers associated with its use, police said. A listing for a similar one says it shouldn't be fired within 26 feet of another person

traffic cop pellet gun
News 4

A 26-year-old on-duty NYPD traffic agent was attacked with a water pellet gun as he wrote a ticket in the Bronx early Thursday, police said.

The traffic agent was hit with a few water pellets in the 12:30 a.m. attack on University Avenue but refused medical attention at the scene. It wasn't clear if someone just walked up to him or drive by and shot him with the water pellet gun.

The particular water pellet gun used on the traffic agent comes with protective eyewear because of the dangers associated with its use, police said. A listing for a similar one says it shouldn't be fired within 26 feet of another person.

Police say the product website claims impact from water pellets is much less painful than those from a traditional BB gun or a paintball and can't leave a bruise. The injured traffic agent was seen sitting in an ambulance with EMTs tending to his head.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBronxAssaultUniversity Heightspellet gun
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us