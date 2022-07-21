NYPD Traffic Agent Hurt in Hail of Water Pellets While Writing Ticket in Bronx

A 26-year-old on-duty NYPD traffic agent was attacked with a water pellet gun as he wrote a ticket in the Bronx early Thursday, police said.

The traffic agent was hit with a few water pellets in the 12:30 a.m. attack on University Avenue but refused medical attention at the scene. It wasn't clear if someone just walked up to him or drive by and shot him with the water pellet gun.

The particular water pellet gun used on the traffic agent comes with protective eyewear because of the dangers associated with its use, police said. A listing for a similar one says it shouldn't be fired within 26 feet of another person.

Police say the product website claims impact from water pellets is much less painful than those from a traditional BB gun or a paintball and can't leave a bruise. The injured traffic agent was seen sitting in an ambulance with EMTs tending to his head.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.