Two boys, 12 and 13, shot inside a Bronx McDonald's

Two boys were recovering at the hospital on Sunday morning after they were shot inside a McDonald's in the Bronx the night before.

Police said the boys, just 12 and 13 years old, were inside the fast food restaurant around 10 p.m. Saturday on White Plains Road in Allerton when the shots were fired.

Law enforcement sources said the boys were the intended targets of the shooter.

The 12-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and back, and the 13-year-old was hit in the leg, according to police.

The gunman fled the area and has not been publicly identified by authorities. Police could not immediately provide details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Both boys are expected to survive.