Man stabbed to death as Bronx road rage argument between drivers turns deadly: Sources

A car crash sparked an argument between two drivers in the Bronx that quickly turned violent — and deadly, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Phelan Place in the Morris Heights neighborhood, police said. Two cars had crashed into each other, and the drivers got into a heated argument, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

One of the drivers, a woman, called a man to where the crash occurred and began fight with the other driver, a man.

The man who was called to the scene and the man behind the wheel of the other car then started to get into it, according to law enforcement sources. That's when the victim, 29-year-old Ronald Gomez-Mesa, also got involved, though his role in the fight was not immediately clear.

Soon after, Gomez-Mesa was stabbed by the man called to the scene, sources said. He suffered stab wounds to his chest and was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made. Police did not share whether they had taken anyone into custody. An investigation is ongoing.