Cops hunt ‘direction-seeking' rapist in the Bronx

A 35-year-old woman walking in the Bronx was raped by a stranger who asked her for directions and then attacked her, authorities say.

According to police, the man approached the woman near Bergen Avenue and East 149th Street around 1 a.m. Monday. They say he asked her for directions, raped her and ran off in the direction of Brook Avenue.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.