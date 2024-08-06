Bronx

Cops hunt ‘direction-seeking' rapist in the Bronx

By NBC New York Staff

bronx rape update
News 4

A 35-year-old woman walking in the Bronx was raped by a stranger who asked her for directions and then attacked her, authorities say.

According to police, the man approached the woman near Bergen Avenue and East 149th Street around 1 a.m. Monday. They say he asked her for directions, raped her and ran off in the direction of Brook Avenue.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxCrime Stoppers
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us