Neighborhood ‘vigilantes' help catch man accused of raping 70-year-old Bronx woman

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 70-year-old woman wound up in the hospital after an encounter with a group of "vigilantes" in the Bronx.

Police say the group tracked down the man less than 24 hours after news broke that he tried to force himself on the victim near Fordham.

The NYPD released video of the wanted man, seen with no pants on moments after he allegedly attempted to rape the woman near Creston Avenue and 184th Street around 12 p.m. last Friday.

Word of the attack spread quickly through the Bronx.

Law enforcement sources said an anonymous call came into police the next day, saying the suspect was detained by residents who delivered vigilante justice near Tiebout Avenue and 187th Street. The caller finished the call by saying detectives could find their suspect in the hospital.

Several women interviewed in the neighborhood said they feel safer knowing the alleged predator was off the street on Monday, no matter how it was done.

“It’s messed up because our government doesn’t really do much about it. They lock him up now and let him go later," said Laurie Dominguez.

“I would have done the same thing because that could have been my grandmother, it could have been anybody I would have done the same thing," Stenller Contreras said.

​For Contreras, she said the catch and release system is wearing thin on the neighborhood, especially after the latest allegation of rape against a woman 70 years old.

"He deserved what he got. I'm sorry," she added.

The police sources say the suspect has not been cooperating in helping detectives identify his attackers -- investigators want to see if he might be connected to any other crimes in the neighborhood.