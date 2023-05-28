Morrisania

NYC Mom of Dead 6-Year-Old Charged With Endangering 2 Other Kids as Autopsy Pends

Jalayah Eason was cold to the touch when her mom found her Friday morning, she told police; she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead

The Bronx woman whose 6-year-old daughter was found dead in the family's 12th-floor apartment two days ago has been charged with endangering her other children, News 4 has learned, as autopsy results on the girl still pend.

Lynija Eason initially had been brought in for questioning in the death of her daughter, Jalayah, whom she called 911 to report was not breathing and cold to the touch Friday morning. Police say Lynija Eason told dispatchers she had been trying to give the girl CPR. Jalayah Eason was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say additional charges could be filed depending on the autopsy results. It's not clear when those may be complete. There were two other children in the home -- an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old, sources have said.

Detectives questioned them after Jalayah died, according to a source. Then came the charges.

Investigators tell NBC New York Jalayah had a rash and bruising on her wrists and other parts of her body.

Neighbors who live in the same complex said they saw the mother often, saying she was a regular on the playground with her kids. The described her as warm, friendly and on occasion they'd see her taking her kids to school.

"I always see her with her kids   She took them to school. Brought them back. Brought him back I'm on the PTA. I'm so surprised," said neighbor Ieshia Gilchrist.

Information on a possible attorney for the mother wasn't immediately available Sunday.

