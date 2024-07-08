Bronx

New video shows gunman who shot kids in Bronx McDonald's: NYPD

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Newly released surveillance footage shows the masked gunman police say shot two young boys inside a Bronx McDonald's and fled the scene, authorities say.

It shows the shooter strolling across the floor of the fast food restaurant on White Plains Road in Allerton around 10 p.m. Saturday. He appears to have a thin build, though his facial features are difficult to make out.

At some point, he opens fire.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and back, and a 13-year-old was hit in the leg, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said the boys were the intended targets of the shooter.

They are expected to recover.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxGun violenceCrime Stoppers
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports CNBC Money Report Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us