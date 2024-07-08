New video shows gunman who shot kids in Bronx McDonald's: NYPD

Newly released surveillance footage shows the masked gunman police say shot two young boys inside a Bronx McDonald's and fled the scene, authorities say.

It shows the shooter strolling across the floor of the fast food restaurant on White Plains Road in Allerton around 10 p.m. Saturday. He appears to have a thin build, though his facial features are difficult to make out.

At some point, he opens fire.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the thigh and back, and a 13-year-old was hit in the leg, according to police.

Law enforcement sources said the boys were the intended targets of the shooter.

They are expected to recover.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.