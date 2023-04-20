Badly Bruised Kids Pulled From Bronx Apartment: NYPD

A 34-year-old Bronx man has been arrested on a bevy of charges after two children -- a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy -- were found badly bruised inside his apartment earlier this week, authorities say.

The circumstances of the case, which unfolded at a Burke Avenue home in Lavonia, remain under investigation. Neighbors and prosecutors describe it as highly disturbing.

According to police, NYPD officers responding to a 911 call about some sort of dispute inside Michael Ramos' apartment around 7:30 a.m. Monday discovered the two kids in poor condition. They also found a defaced firearm.

Ramos is charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, causing serious injury with a weapon, reckless behavior, criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear Thursday.

The status of the children also wasn't immediately clear Thursday. A woman who lives right above Ramos' apartment says both of the kids are autistic. She says the 13-year-old boy went to school with her son.

The woman said she never heard anything amiss coming from Ramos' apartment until a few days ago, when she said she noticed a commotion early in the morning.

Other neighbors say they hadn't seen the kids on the playground or even around the building for months, so they thought they no longer lived there. Their foster mom died more than a year ago. One neighbor said foster care agents did routine check-ins when the foster mother was alive. It's not clear what happened in that regard after her death.

A woman who knew the foster mother said Ramos got visibly frustrated when people asked him recently about the kids. That woman said Ramos told people the children had moved to Puerto Rico with other relatives.

The apartment unit where the children lived showed signs of forced entry, possibly from police activity. A new lock had also been installed on the door as of Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.