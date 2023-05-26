Bronx Girl, 6, Dies After Mom Finds Her Not Breathing, Cold to Touch in Family's Home

A mother in the Bronx is being questioned by police after her 6-year-old daughter was found dead in the family's home, officials said.

A frantic 911 call was placed from the 12th-floor apartment on East 165th Street and Tinton Avenue in Morrisania Friday morning. The woman told dispatchers on the phone that her young daughter was not breathing and was cold to the touch. She said she had been trying to give the girl CPR, according to police.

EMS responded to the scene and raced the girl to the hospital, but she did not survive. She has not been identified.

Investigators tell NBC New York the young girl had a rash and bruising on her wrists and other parts of her body. Detectives immediately took the girl's mother to the 42nd precinct for questioning, and police were also talking to the woman's other two children — an 8-year-old and a 3-year-old.

No charges have been filed. Detectives said they first want to look at the medical examiner's report following the autopsy.

Neighbors who live in the same complex said they saw the woman often, saying she was a regular on the playground with her kids. The described her as warm, friendly and on occasion they'd see her taking her kids to school.

"I always see her with her kids She took them to school. Brought them back. Brought him back I'm on the PTA. I'm so surprised," said neighbor Ieshia Gilchrist.