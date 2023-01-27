Major Bronx Gas Leak Report Sparks NYC Emergency Response; Buildings Evacuated

Firefighters and utility crews flooded a Bronx intersection en masse Friday amid reports of a major gas leak in the area, and several buildings were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, according to officials and Chopper 4 footage.

Con Edison said the FDNY notified the utility about a strong gas smell at Park Avenue and East 189th Street around 9:30 a.m. Another intense gas order was reported near Third Avenue and 189th Street, the utility said.

Its crews were assisting firefighters in searching for the source of the potential leak. Con Edison said the situation appeared increasingly under control by 11 a.m., though it still wasn't immediately clear why or what happened.

A number of buildings were said to have been evacuated. No injuries were immediately reported.

More details are expected later Friday.