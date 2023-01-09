bronx fire

Bronx Fire Tragedy 1 Year Later: Families Honor Victims With Street Renaming

Mayor Eric Adams ordered flags to be flown at half staff in honor of the anniversary

By NBC New York Staff

News 4

The Bronx community marked the one year anniversary of one of the deadliest fires in the city's history with a ceremony renaming the street outside the building.

The street was renamed 17 Abdoulie Tourway Way on Monday in honor of the 17 victims who were killed in the fire on East 181st Street.

Abdoulie Touray was the first Gambian to move into Twin Parks apartment building and was a leading figure in the community who died several years ago. Many who died in the fire were immigrants from Gambia and other West African countries.

More than 60 people were injured and dozens were displaced from the 19-story complex.

Authorities said a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze, and a door left open allowed smoke to spread throughout the building.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law back in December that requires space heaters sold in the state to have a thermostat, include an automatic shutdown and be certified.

