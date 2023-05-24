Raging NYC Fire Burns Vehicles, Wreaks Subway Havoc

A furious fire that consumed multiple vehicles under one of the city's elevated subway tracks wreaked abject havoc in the Bronx Wednesday, impacting nearly a half-dozen lines and leaving a charred catastrophe on the street.

Reports of the fire on Dyre Avenue and Light Street in Eastchester, right by the station serving the No. 5 line, came in shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Service in the immediate area was suspended for about an hour, as firefighters combatted intense flames and MTA crews performed a track inspection to ensure they didn't sustain damage.

Service on the No. 5 line was restored by about 7 a.m., though delays were expected through the morning rush. Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources here.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Dramatic footage captured a scene more reflective of a post-apocalyptic fit to "End of Days" than a regular Wednesday sunrise in New York City.

One witness, Sydney Guntley, says his work vehicle, his personal vehicle and his brother's car were completely destroyed. He went to open his front door when he heard an odd rumble and just "saw orange."

No injuries were immediately reported. The investigation is ongoing.