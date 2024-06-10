Man who fled to Mexico pleads guilty in infant's fentanyl death at NYC day care

What to Know The woman who operated a Bronx day care center where a 1-year-old child died of an opioid overdose deleted more than 21,000 encrypted messages to her husband after infant's death, according to court documents

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has said Felix Herrera Garcia, the operator's husband, “fled the day care even as the children he abandoned inside were suffering from his poisonous trade.”

The manhunt for Herrera Garcia began not long after a 1-year-old boy, Nicholas Dominici, suddenly died at the Bronx day care center. He was 22 months old and had spent only a few days at the Divino Niño day care center when he died on Sept. 15

The man who fled a New York City day care center where a 1-year-old died and three others were hospitalized with suspected fentanyl poisoning pleaded guilty Monday, the day his trial was scheduled to start.

Felix Herrera Garcia, 35, had been on the run for almost two weeks before he was detained by authorities in Mexico. He was the fourth person arrested -- following his fife and two other men -- in connection to the alleged drub lab being run out of the day care his wife operated.

According to prosecutors, Herrera Garcia pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including conspiracy to distribute narcotics, possession with intent to distribute resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute resulting in serious harm. He could be sentenced to at least two decades behind bars.

His guilty plea comes two weeks after a co-conspirator, 38-year-old Renny Antonio Parra Paredes, also pleaded guilty in connection to the day care death, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

During nap time, other children at the center experienced symptoms of opioid poisoning and needed to be revived with the drug Narcan.

Police found a brick of fentanyl stored on top of playmats for the children, along with equipment often used to package drugs.

A further search led to the discovery of a trap door in a play area, under which police found more packages of drugs and other materials. Investigators said a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of fentanyl was found in a closet in the day care center and 6 kilograms (13.23 pounds) of fentanyl, heroin and other controlled substances were found under a trap door in the floor beneath a padded mat where children napped.

In the complaint against Herrera Garcia, authorities say his wife, Grei Mendez, called him before dialing 911 after the children started showing symptoms of a toxic opioid exposure.

Security camera recordings showed him enter building, before medics had even arrived, and then exit into a back alley two minutes later carrying two full shopping bags.

Williams said Herrera Garcia “fled the day care even as the children he abandoned inside were suffering from his poisonous trade.”

Mendez then deleted more than 21,000 text messages she had exchanged with her husband, according to prosecutors.