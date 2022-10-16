Bronx Cops Shoot, Kill Man Allegedly Refusing Commands to Drop Gun

Police in New York City shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a firearm who refused to drop the weapon at the command of officers, NYPD officials said Sunday.

The shooting followed some sort of dispute that attracted uniformed officers in the Bronx around 3 a.m. near Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeff Maddrey stated.

Four officers approached the Inwood corner where they reportedly saw a man "with a gun in his hand" fighting in the crowd, Maddrey said. Officers allegedly gave multiple commands for the man to drop the gun, which police said were ignored.

The officers then fired at the man, striking the 29-year-old multiple times. Officials said he was taken to a hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

A second individual in the vicinity of the shooting was grazed by gunfire, but the police department did not expand on his involvement in the events.

Nearly three dozen evidence markers could be scene across the intersection Sunday morning as investigators continued their work hours after the sun came up.

"We do not know exactly what the circumstances were out here, we're still investigating the disturbance. But there were a lot of people out here and we're gonna ask everybody, anybody who was out here who may have seen anything to please call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS," Maddrey said.

The NYPD tweeted a photo of the gun they said was recovered at the scene and belonged to the 29-year-old shot dead.