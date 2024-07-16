Bronx

NYPD probes mystery death of 5-year-old Bronx boy

child death bronx
News 4

Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy in the Bronx, police say.

According to the NYPD, the parents of Deneil Timberlake are cooperating with the investigation.

Cops say they responded to a call about an unconscious person on Bassford Avenue and East 183rd Street in Belmont shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. They found the child unresponsive.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause.

Police shared no additional information about the circumstances.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us