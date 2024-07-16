NYPD probes mystery death of 5-year-old Bronx boy

Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy in the Bronx, police say.

According to the NYPD, the parents of Deneil Timberlake are cooperating with the investigation.

Cops say they responded to a call about an unconscious person on Bassford Avenue and East 183rd Street in Belmont shortly before 4 a.m. Monday. They found the child unresponsive.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where he died. The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause.

Police shared no additional information about the circumstances.