Bronx Boy, 8, Accidentally Shoots Self in Head With Gun: Officials

An eight-year-old boy was rushed to a Bronx hospital Monday afternoon after he accidentally shot himself with a gun, city and fire officials said.

The shooting took place in an apartment building in the Fordham Hill section of the Bronx around 12:30 p.m.

Council Member Fernando Cabrera said the child's self-inflicted gunshot wound was accidental and didn't penetrate the boy's skull. The boy's mother was home at the time of the incident, according to Cabrera, but it wasn't clear what occurred in the moments leading up to the shooting.

"Today an eight-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun he found in his family's apartment and was rushed to the hospital," a statement from the council member read.

Medics took the boy to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital; his exact condition was unknown but the boy was expected to survive.

"We don't know if the gun was registered, if the owner was in legal possession of this firearm, but the results are tragic for this child and his family," Cabrera continued.

NYPD officials have since told NBC New York the gun was illegal.