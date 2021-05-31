Bronx Boy, 12, Missing for Almost a Week: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy reportedly last seen in the Bronx nearly one week ago.

Police on Monday said Anthony Burgos was last seen on May 25 leaving a residence on Calhoun Avenue near the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx.

The 12-year-old boy had reportedly run away from home on May 11 but was located the next day.

He was last seen wearing a green sweater, black pants and multi-colored shoes, police said.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police.