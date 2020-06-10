Bronx Borough President’s Brother Slashed Near NYCHA Building After Work Dispute

The brother of Bronx Borough President Ruben Díaz was slashed in the back of the head Tuesday.

Police say Samuel Díaz, who works for NYCHA, was near East 166th Street and Finlay Avenue before noon when he had a dispute with one of his subordinates. The 27-year-old employee was being disciplined by Diaz when he grabbed a sharp instrument and slashed Diaz, police said.

Diaz suffered a laceration to the head and neck, and he was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police say they've identified the suspect but there has been no arrest.

No other information was immediately available.