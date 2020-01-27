politics

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. to Retire After 23 Years in Public Office

CASITA MARIA CENTER FOR ARTS AND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2018/02/03: Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr attends at New York stands with Puerto Rico rally at Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education in the Bronx. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Ruben Diaz Jr. will retire from public office once his third term as the Bronx borough president expires in 2021.

The 46-year-old will send out the news to his supporters on Monday, announcing that he will not seek reelection next year and that he will drop out of the New York City mayoral race.

Diaz Jr. made the decision public to the New York Times Sunday, saying that he wants to spend more time with is family. He has also struggled to raise funds for his mayoral campaign.

Local

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Body of Missing NJ Woman Stephanie Parze Possibly Found in Woods: Sources

Madison Square Garden 5 hours ago

Knicks Beat Nets as Irving Misses Game After Kobe’s Death

He has spent half of his life in public office since he was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1997 at just 23 years old.

In reaction to the news, Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral candidate Eric Adams bemoaned Diaz Jr.'s expected leave.

"Not only do I like @RubenDiazJr as a colleague, I love him as a friend," Adams wrote on Twitter. "We've shared many serious times and laughs together. It's hard to believe our time as BPs is coming into its final months, but the memories are a worth a lifetime."

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

politicsRuben Diaz Jr.
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us