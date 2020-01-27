Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. to Retire After 23 Years in Public Office

Ruben Diaz Jr. will retire from public office once his third term as the Bronx borough president expires in 2021.

The 46-year-old will send out the news to his supporters on Monday, announcing that he will not seek reelection next year and that he will drop out of the New York City mayoral race.

Diaz Jr. made the decision public to the New York Times Sunday, saying that he wants to spend more time with is family. He has also struggled to raise funds for his mayoral campaign.

He has spent half of his life in public office since he was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1997 at just 23 years old.

In reaction to the news, Brooklyn Borough President and mayoral candidate Eric Adams bemoaned Diaz Jr.'s expected leave.

"Not only do I like @RubenDiazJr as a colleague, I love him as a friend," Adams wrote on Twitter. "We've shared many serious times and laughs together. It's hard to believe our time as BPs is coming into its final months, but the memories are a worth a lifetime."