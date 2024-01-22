Bronx

Corpse found in NYC apartment building during wellness check

By NBC New York Staff

Authorities are investigating after crews conducting a wellness check at a Bronx apartment building encountered a dead person, according to police.

The NYPD said Monday that officers were called Saturday to check out an apartment on 179th Street in East Tremont. They found the decomposing body when they got there.

It's not clear how long the body had been there, nor has the person been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

