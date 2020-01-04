Broken Subway Rail Bungles Service Between Manhattan, Queens

Shuttle buses were dispatched to subway stations in Queens after a broken subway line stalled three major tracks between the borough and Manhattan.

The MTA said riders were experiencing major delays Saturday night on the E, F, and R lines while crews repaired a broken rail near the Steinway Street subway station.

The service interruption began shortly after 7 p.m.

The MTA did not immediately know the cause of the broken rail but did expect repairs to take several hours.

There are significant impacts to E, F and R service in Queens while we work to repair a broken rail near Steinway St. Consider local bus service - see a station agent for a courtesy pass to continue your trip. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 5, 2020

Northbound R trains will end at Times Sq-42 St.



Northbound E trains will end at 145 St on the C line.



Some northbound F trains will end at Jay St-MetroTech or 96 St on the Q line. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 4, 2020

Riders were encouraged to use bus service while outages resumed.