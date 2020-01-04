MTA

Broken Subway Rail Bungles Service Between Manhattan, Queens

Three subway lines were heavily impacted Saturday night while MTA crews worked to repair a broken rail

Valeria Gonzalez

Shuttle buses were dispatched to subway stations in Queens after a broken subway line stalled three major tracks between the borough and Manhattan.

The MTA said riders were experiencing major delays Saturday night on the E, F, and R lines while crews repaired a broken rail near the Steinway Street subway station.

The service interruption began shortly after 7 p.m.

The MTA did not immediately know the cause of the broken rail but did expect repairs to take several hours.

The MTA said northbound R trains stopped at Times Sq-42 St, northbound E trains stopped at 145 St on the C line, and northbound F trains stopped at Jay St-MetroTech or 96th St on the Q line.

Riders were encouraged to use bus service while outages resumed.

