BroadwayCon Returns to NYC After 2-Year Hiatus

Calling all Broadway fans! BroadwayCon is back in New York, and this is the convention’s first in-person gathering in two years.

The convention is set to take place at the Manhattan Center and The New Yorker Hotel for three full days from July 8-10.

The event comes in the same month that Broadway set an optional mask policy for their theaters. The Broadway League said in a statement that all owners and operators along The Great White Way would transition to a "mask optional" policy beginning July 1.

The premiere three-day event allows theater lovers to come together, meet their favorite Broadway stars, and celebrate some of Broadway’s newest and most exciting shows.

Guests will be able to hear from casts, crews, and creative teams from their favorite shows. This year’s lineup features a star-studded slate of interactive Q&As, live performances, sing-along sessions, and more from hit Broadway shows such as A Strange Loop, POTUS, Disney Princess - The Concert and Dear Evan Hansen.

On the convention’s last day, participants will have the chance to show off their best costume in the 2022 BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest.

“Whether you want to get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the biggest shows on Broadway right now, show off your latest Broadway-inspired cosplay outfit, or learn from industry experts and fellow fans, BroadwayCon is the best place to celebrate your love of all things theatre this summer,” said Melissa Anelli, CEO & Founder of Mischief Management.

For tickets or more information, visit the BroadwayCon site.