Police are looking for a man they say drew swastikas on the door of the Broadway theater that houses "The Lion King," authorities said Wednesday.

The man defaced the Minskoff Theater on West 45th Street in late February, according to police. He is now wanted on a charge of aggravated harassment.

Authorities released surveillance video of the suspect (above) involved in the act. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.