Broadway League to Announce Extension of Theater Shutdown

The Broadway League is expected to make an announcement Friday about a possible extension of the shutdown of the Great White Way's theaters.

Under current plans, marquees were supposed to be darkened until January of 2021, but there was no concrete date for shows beginning again.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7 and then again to Sept. 6.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people.

Producers and labor unions had been discussing ways theaters can reopen safely, and performers recently performed outside in Times Square. Other plans include live-streamed shows later this fall.

Performers sing in a pop-up outdoor performance organizers hope will be the first of many across the city. News 4's Checkey Beckford reports.