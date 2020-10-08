Broadway

Broadway League to Announce Extension of Theater Shutdown

It's not clear when shows will begin again

By Ray Villeda

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Broadway League is expected to make an announcement Friday about a possible extension of the shutdown of the Great White Way's theaters.

Under current plans, marquees were supposed to be darkened until January of 2021, but there was no concrete date for shows beginning again.

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7 and then again to Sept. 6.

Local

gun violence 8 hours ago

Suspect in 1978 East Harlem Murder Arrested in Connecticut

NYPD 3 hours ago

NYPD: Armed Man Wanted on Warrant Shot and Killed

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people.

Producers and labor unions had been discussing ways theaters can reopen safely, and performers recently performed outside in Times Square. Other plans include live-streamed shows later this fall.

Performers sing in a pop-up outdoor performance organizers hope will be the first of many across the city. News 4's Checkey Beckford reports.

This article tagged under:

BroadwayCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us