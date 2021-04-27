Britney Spears Requests to Address Court at Hearing on Her Conservatorship

The pop star has been under a legal conservatorship for more than 12 years and has rarely issued public statements over her father's legal guardianship

Britney Spears on Tuesday was granted a request to address the court managing her conservatorship directly at a status hearing in June.

The singer’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, asked for the hearing when the court convened Tuesday to address matters regarding accounting and fees, which were pushed back to July for additional information. It's unclear what issues Britney Spears will raise to the court or whether she will ask to end her conservatorship.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny scheduled a status hearing for June 23.

