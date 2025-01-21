Bridgeport Public Schools details plan to protect students during potential ICE raids

Bridgeport Public Schools announced Tuesday its guidelines to protect students if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents attempted to raid any schools.

The announcement came a day after President Trump was sworn in as the 47th president and the acting director of the Department of Homeland Security issued a directive ending the nation's policy that ICE agents would not conduct actions in or near "sensitive" areas, such as churches or schools.

"Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest. The Trump Administration will not tie the hands of our brave law enforcement, and instead trusts them to use common sense," the directive states.

In a news release, interim school superintendent Dr. Royce Avery said the school district's immigration enforcement guidelines remain in effect. According to Avery, no ICE agents or government officials are permitted to enter school buildings, buses, or attend school events without prior written authorization from the superintendent.

"Every student in Bridgeport, regardless of their immigration status, has the right to feel secure and supported in our schools," Avery said in the release. "I became an educator to advocate for all students, and I will ensure their rights and privacy are upheld. Our schools will remain a safe space where all students can learn, grow, and succeed without fear or discrimination."

He did not indicate that any ICE raids were planned in Bridgeport.

Avery said Bridgeport Public Schools does not collect or store information regarding the immigration status of its students to protect their privacy.

The news release also listed steps that school staff should take if an ICE officer or officers arrive.