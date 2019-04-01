Student Who Stabbed 2 Acted Out 'Movie Scene' for Class: Cops

The student accused of stabbing two other students in a campus apartment at the University of Hartford on Sunday is due in court on Monday.

The student accused of stabbing two other students in a campus apartment at the University of Hartford on Sunday is due in court on Monday.

UHart commuter student Jake Wascher, 21, of San Diego, California, is facing charges of first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit murder, police said.

Witnesses told police that Wascher and two other students were in a campus apartment when the stabbing happened.

Police said Wascher was acting out a scene from a movie as a class assignment where a person gets stabbed when he began to stab a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man before fleeing the apartment on foot.

The 19-year-old remains in critical condition after undergoing an operation and is currently in the intensive care unit. The 21-year-old is in serious, but stable condition. Both men are being treated at St. Francis Hospital, officers said.

The 21-year-old had a puncture wound to his chest and four to his back. The 19-year-old had a single puncture wound to his chest and back, according to police.

Wascher was looked at by medical professionals at the scene, but was not injured, police said.

Police said Wascher was spotted in the woods a few hours after the incident southeast of the main campus and was arrested shortly after.

"The University of Hartford campus community is deeply saddened by the serious incident involving the assault of two students on campus this afternoon," the university said in a statement.

The initial post on the University of Hartford Facebook page said there was police activity in the area of Village quad 2.

A lockdown was in place, but has been lifted and there is no threat on campus, according to the school. Police added that this was an isolated incident and the campus is secured.

"The University will continue to work closely with the Hartford Police Department in their ongoing investigation," a spokesperson for the university said.

The university said they will provide counseling to members of the campus community that are in need of support or assistance after the incident.

Wascher will appear in court at 10 a.m. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.