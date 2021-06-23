Brazen NYC Home Invaders Hold Couple in Their 60s at Gunpoint in Morning Robbery

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly duped a couple in their 60s into letting them into their home in the middle of the morning, then tied one up and held both at gunpoint as they scavenged their Bronx apartment for valuables.

Authorities say one of the suspects knocked on the pair's front door, near East 177th Street and the Cross Bronx Expressway, around 8:20 a.m. on June 7.

He pretended to have a delivery.

Once the 62-year-old man opened the door, the fake deliveryman pushed his way inside the home, brandished a gun and forced the man into a back room, where a 61-year-old woman was. The man was tied up. Both were held at gunpoint while two additional suspects searched their apartment for valuables, police say.

The trio then fled the apartment with $100,000 in cash. They were last seen driving off in a white SUV. The couple refused medical attention.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects (above). Anyone with information on them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.