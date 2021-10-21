Brazen Armed Home Invasion, Sex Attack Reported in High-End New Jersey Town

Prosecutors in New Jersey are investigating an armed home invasion and sexual act that happened in one of the state's higher-end income communities earlier this week, officials said Thursday.

Patrol units responded to a home near Forest and Longfellow Avenues in Westfield, which Bloomberg News ranked as the nation's 99th highest-income town in the country as recently as three years ago, shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a burglary and sex assault by an assailant with some sort of weapon, officials said.

No other details were given on the case itself, and there was no word on the condition of whoever may have been in the home at the time of the attack.

Officials released a composite sketch of the suspect (above). Anyone who sees someone who looks like this person should not approach him, authorities say, but contact their local law enforcement offices instead.

The Union County Special Victims Unit and the Westfield Police Department are leading the investigation with assistance from the Union County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit and New Jersey State Police, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Union County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Annie Coll at 908-347-2474 or Westfield Police Department Detective Betsy Savnik at 908-789-6078.