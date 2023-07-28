‘Brass Queens' come out on top in the first-ever MTA Riders' Choice Award

What to Know The city launched the first-ever MTA New York Riders’ Choice Award to recognize the new roster of underground artists part of MTA's Music Under New York program.

The all-female band Brass Queens was announced as the grand winner.

Their music combines the brass traditions of New Orleans with the upbeat energy of New York.

New Yorkers have spoken. After a tough competition between the three talented subway musicians selected as finalists in the first edition of the MTA Music Under New York Riders’ Choice Award, the all-female band Brass Queens gained the ultimate victory.

The Riders’ Choice Award was launched by the city and sponsored by the WE❤️NYC campaign in an attempt to recognize the new roster of underground artists part of MTA’s Music Under New York program.

On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul and the MTA announced Brass Queens as the grand winner, taking the highest recognition home with 55.7% of more than 55, 000 votes. In this way, they defeated the finalists Afro-Caribbean soul music band Afro Dominicano and saxophonist Augie Bello as well as the other 125 performers who initially applied to the award.

“Being chosen to perform as part of the Music Under New York was a dream come true, and to have this extra recognition from our fellow straphangers means the world,” Alex Harris, trumpeter and co-founder Brass Queens, told NBC 4 New York. “We could not have done this without our friends, family, and fans, so we want to say thank you to the Queendom for all of your love and support!”

Certainly, in just a short time, Brass Queens has established itself as a band to follow. Since their debut in early 2019, this band hailing from Brooklyn has celebrated the talents of female artists, featuring an all-female horn section. Their music combines the brass traditions of New Orleans with the upbeat energy of New York, embracing a unique blend of funk, soul, and hip-hop.

Along with the distinction, the band will receive a studio recording session with Atlantic Records.

“Still deciding what to record! We’re thinking it would be a great opportunity to record more original music,” Harris said.

This honor has the potential to be a career-changing opportunity for Brass Queens.

“I guarantee is going to propel them to stardom and famedom,” Gov. Hochul remarked, “right starting here in New York City.”