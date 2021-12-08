Queens

Boyfriend Charged With Murder in Brutal Stabbing of Queens Woman: Police

nypd6
File

A man has been arrested after he allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend in his Queens apartment.

First responders found Mindy Singer, 35, with multiple stab wounds at Peter Ikonomou's listed address on 85th Road in Briarwood on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. Singer was pronounced dead at the scene and Ikonomou was taken into police custody.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ikonomou was the one who call 911 about the stabbing, police said. He was charged Wednesday with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The motive in the killing is unclear and information for Ikonomou's representative wasn't immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Queensdomestic violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us