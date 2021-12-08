Boyfriend Charged With Murder in Brutal Stabbing of Queens Woman: Police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend in his Queens apartment.

First responders found Mindy Singer, 35, with multiple stab wounds at Peter Ikonomou's listed address on 85th Road in Briarwood on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. Singer was pronounced dead at the scene and Ikonomou was taken into police custody.

Ikonomou was the one who call 911 about the stabbing, police said. He was charged Wednesday with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The motive in the killing is unclear and information for Ikonomou's representative wasn't immediately available.