Boyfriend Charged in Murder of NYC Woman Found Dead in Her Bed: Cops

The boyfriend of a Bronx woman found dead in her bed this week has been arrested on murder charges, police announced.

Jeremy Cortorreal was arrested Thursday, one day after Lissette Gomez was discovered dead inside her apartment on Cauldwell Avenue, according to the NYPD. She was discovered around 12:45 p.m.

The 38-year-old woman was found "with trauma to her face and neck," and was pronounced dead at the scene. The NY Post reported she had been strangled by a wire or cord, according to police.

Her 33-year-old boyfriend, who appeared to be living with Gomez, was picked up by police and faces charges or murder, manslaughter and assault.

Family members of the victim said she suffered abuse at the hands of Cortorreal. Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.

Cortorreal had been serving time for burglary and bail-jumping convictions until 2020 when he was released on parole, according to state records.