A 6-year-old boy was left on a parked bus for 8 hours after a bus driver failed to notice that he didn't get off on the way to school. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A 6-year-old boy was left on a parked school bus all day in St. Louis, Missouri

The child fell asleep on the bus and the driver did not notice he was there when he went back to the depot

It is the second time in a week a child has been left for hours on a school bus in the St. Louis, Missouri, area

For the second time in a week, a child has been left on a school bus in the St. Louis, Missouri area.

The second incident happened Tuesday when a 6-year-old boy was left on a bus for eight hours after falling asleep in one of the back seats.

The University City School District says the driver failed to do the two required checks for passengers.

The sleeping student made it all the way to the bus terminal, where he stayed all day.

Cheetah Jumps in Tourist's Jeep on Spring Break Safari

Britton Hayes was on spring break on safari in the Serengeti when he had this terrifying close encounter with a cheetah. His mom Elisa Jaffe posted the video on Facebook after her son returned home, praising the safari guide for helping Hayes remain calm and avoid eye contact with the big cat during the unnerving experience. (Video courtesy Peter Heistein) (Published 3 hours ago)

The first grader was returned to his mother after she called police when he didn't come home from school.

The bus driver has been suspended, pending an investigation.

In Lincoln County, another school bus driver has been fired after a 4-year-old boy was left on a school bus for nearly four hours last week.

Read more here.