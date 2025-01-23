Connecticut

12-year-old shot in Connecticut after hitting car with snowball: police

According to police, the 12-year-old, along with an 11-year-old, were playing with snow and throwing snowballs at cars.

By Bob Connors

NBC Connecticut

A 12-year-old boy who was shot in Connecticut Wednesday night was shot because he was throwing snowballs at cars, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Capitol Avenue and Park Terrace in Hartford around 7:15 p.m.

They found the 12-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. The boy's injuries were described as non-life-threatening by police.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

According to police, the 12-year-old, along with an 11-year-old, were playing with snow and throwing snowballs at cars.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

They hit a car, which circled the block, chased the kids, and someone in the vehicle shot the 12-year-old.

He was taken to Connecticut Children's to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutHartford
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us