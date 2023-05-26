Brooklyn

Boy Locked in Abandoned Brooklyn Vault Freed by FDNY

The teenager was evaluated at the scene and is expected to be OK

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 15-year-old boy is free after a harrowing ordeal that started when he got locked in a vault in an abandoned Brooklyn building late Thursday, authorities say.

It wasn't immediately clear how the boy got locked in the vault, which is inside a vacant building on Franklin Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights. Cops say his friend called 911.

Firefighters responded and punched a hole through the brick wall on the side of the vault, allowing the frightened teenager enough space to squirm out. He was evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel and sent home.

The NYPD later secured the area to prevent future break-ins.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the boy was trapped.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynFDNYCrown HeightsRescueweird news
