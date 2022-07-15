Boy, 4, Drowns in Lake at NJ Park After Disappearing

A 4-year-old boy drowned in a lake at Mercer County, New Jersey, park Thursday after he went missing, police said.

Just after 5 p.m., officers with Hamilton Township police responded to Overlook Avenue in Hamilton for the report of a missing 4-year-old who had last been seen about 40 minutes earlier, police said in a Facebook post.

About one hour later, police found the boy submerged in Spring Lake at John A. Roebling Memorial Park, police said.

"The boy was pulled out of the water by members of the Hamilton Township Fire Department and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," police said.

Overlook Avenue runs along the park, a short distance from the lake.

Investigators saw the death as a tragic accident and didn't believe it to be suspicious, a spokesperson with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. The medical examiner would still need to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police asked anyone with information on the child's death to call Det. Pat Quick of the Criminal Investigations Juvenile Section at (609) 581-4111 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.