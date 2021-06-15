CRIME STOPPERS

Boy Doused With Baking Flour, Butter in Wild NYC Bodega Sneaker Theft Attack: Cops

The two suspects also punched the boy multiple times and knifed him once in the stomach before stealing his sneakers, cops say

bx robbery surveillance
Handout

Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked a 17-year-old boy in a New York City convenience store, battering him with baking flour and butter, along with a few punches, before stealing his sneakers and running off, authorities say.

The boy was in a store on Decatur Avenue in the Bronx around 3 p.m. Sunday when the other two set upon him, police say. The attack ended with a knife to the teen's abdomen. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police released surveillance of the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

